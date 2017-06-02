You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  NSE launches X-Academy to boost capital markets investment
Update:  June 02, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation Business 

NSE launches X-Academy to boost capital markets investment

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday launched X-Academy, a knowledge-platform designed to provide education services to individuals for better understanding of various aspects of the capital markets. Mr Oscar Onyema,  NSE Chef Executive Officer, said at the product launch on Lagos that X-Academy would help in strengthening financial literacy and enhance investment in theRead More The post NSE launches X-Academy to boost capital markets investment appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
