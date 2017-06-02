NSE launches X-Academy to boost capital markets investment
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday launched X-Academy, a knowledge-platform designed to provide education services to individuals for better understanding of various aspects of the capital markets. Mr Oscar Onyema, NSE Chef Executive Officer, said at the product launch on Lagos that X-Academy would help in strengthening financial literacy and enhance investment in theRead More
The post NSE launches X-Academy to boost capital markets investment appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
Read Full Story