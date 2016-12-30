NSCDC men flog physically-challenged persons during A’Ibom event
Etim Ekpimah, Uyo Many physically-challenged persons who came for an empowerment programme, sponsored by the Akwa Ibom State Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, sustained varying degrees of injuries in their bid to escape from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps operatives who flogged them during the distribution of food […]
The post NSCDC men flog physically-challenged persons during A’Ibom event appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story