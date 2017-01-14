NNPC resumes loading of petroleum products nationwide – Official
Mr Ndu Ughamadu,the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation , says the corporation has resumed loading of petroleum products in all its depots nationwide. Ughamadu made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Abuja. He said the resumption of activities at the depots across the country followed the […]
