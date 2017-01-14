You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  NNPC resumes loading of petroleum products nationwide
Update:  January 14, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch Business 58 

NNPC resumes loading of petroleum products nationwide

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, says the corporation has resumed loading of petroleum products in all its depots nationwide. Ughamadu made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Abuja. He said that the resumption of activities at the depots across the country followed [&#8230;] The post NNPC resumes loading of petroleum products nationwide appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
Business

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top