NMA to Buhari: Equip Nigerian hospitals like UK’s before 2019
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has risen from its August 2017 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to replicate medical equipment he had seen in London, United Kingdom in Nigerian hospitals before the end of his tenure. The umbrella body of medical practitioners in the country said Doctors in the country wouldRead More
The post NMA to Buhari: Equip Nigerian hospitals like UK’s before 2019 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
Read Full Story