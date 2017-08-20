You are here:  Home  »  News  »  NMA to Buhari: Equip Nigerian hospitals like UK’s before 2019
Update:  August 20, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 672 

NMA to Buhari: Equip Nigerian hospitals like UK’s before 2019

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has risen from its August 2017 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to replicate medical equipment he had seen in London, United Kingdom in Nigerian hospitals before the end of his tenure. The umbrella body of medical practitioners in the country said Doctors in the country wouldRead More The post NMA to Buhari: Equip Nigerian hospitals like UK&#8217;s before 2019 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top