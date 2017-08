NLC backs ASUU as varsity teachers begin indefinite strike

Niyi Odebode and Fidelis Soriwei The Academic Staff Union of Universities has commenced a nationwide indefinite strike to protest against the failure of the Federal Government to implement the terms of the agreement reached between the union and the government in 2009. The President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, during a press conference in Abuja […] Read Full Story