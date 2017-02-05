You are here:  Home  »  News  »  NJI will be at the stadium February 6th to protest, says Seyilaw
Update:  February 05, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 1081 

NJI will be at the stadium February 6th to protest, says Seyilaw

In the wake of the music star Innocent Idibia a.k.a. 2Face backing out of the highly celebrated February 6th protest in Abuja and Lagos, Nigerians, his fans and colleagues have been in shock. Ace comedian, Oluwaseyitan Lawrence a.k.a Seyilaw who publicly pledged his support to the African Queen crooner is still beside himself in shock and has vowed to go ahead with the planned protest. The post NJI will be at the stadium February 6th to protest, says Seyilaw appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 6938
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top