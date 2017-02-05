NJI will be at the stadium February 6th to protest, says Seyilaw
In the wake of the music star Innocent Idibia a.k.a. 2Face backing out of the highly celebrated February 6th protest in Abuja and Lagos, Nigerians, his fans and colleagues have been in shock. Ace comedian, Oluwaseyitan Lawrence a.k.a Seyilaw who publicly pledged his support to the African Queen crooner is still beside himself in shock and has vowed to go ahead with the planned protest.
