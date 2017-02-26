NFD wrap: Leopards creeping up
Lidoda Duvha beat Witbank Spurs 1-0 on Saturday thanks to an Ivan Mahangwahaya goal four minutes from time at Thohoyandou Stadium. Leopards are now seven points behind leaders Thanda, while Spurs have slipped down to eighth having earlier in the season been in the automatic promotion places.
Thanda, meanwhile, suffered defeat at University of Pretoria where Broderick Burds and Ryan Chapman scored first-half goals to secure the result. It moves AmaTuks up to fifth on the log, 11 points behind Thanda.
Fourth-placed Jomo Cosmos did their promotion push no harm with a 2-0 win over