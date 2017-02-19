You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  NFD wrap: Bhele strikes again
Update:  February 19, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 501 

NFD wrap: Bhele strikes again

Mhlengi Cele’s brace – which takes him to joint-top of the NFD scorers list – had Thanda well in front, until Tapelo Nyongo brought a goal back before Nomvethe found himself in the right place at the right time to score the leveller – his eleventh of the campaign – in the 77th minute to secure a point for his side. Elsewhere, a late Darren Smith strike five minutes from time earned Santos just their second win of the season with a narrow 1-0 win over Cape rivals Milano, leapfrogging Magesi FC who went down 1-0 to University of Pretoria. A late Siphesihle Nzimande Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top