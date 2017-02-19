NFD wrap: Bhele strikes again
Mhlengi Cele’s brace – which takes him to joint-top of the NFD scorers list – had Thanda well in front, until Tapelo Nyongo brought a goal back before Nomvethe found himself in the right place at the right time to score the leveller – his eleventh of the campaign – in the 77th minute to secure a point for his side.
Elsewhere, a late Darren Smith strike five minutes from time earned Santos just their second win of the season with a narrow 1-0 win over Cape rivals Milano, leapfrogging Magesi FC who went down 1-0 to University of Pretoria.
