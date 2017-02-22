You are here:  Home  »  News  »  NEWS ANALYSIS: Importation of Indian gari, Nigerian paradox
NEWS ANALYSIS: Importation of Indian gari, Nigerian paradox

REPORTS of imported gari packaged as “Ïndian gari” displayed and sold to the public in a Lagos supermarket, came as a rude shock and complete surprise to millions of Nigerians. Previously, it was unimaginable that Nigeria could ever get to the point of importing gari, a popular West African staple food made from cassava tubers. The post NEWS ANALYSIS: Importation of Indian gari, Nigerian paradox appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
