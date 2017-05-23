You are here:  Home  »  News  »  NBC condemns demolition of Breeze 99.9 FM by Nasarawa govt
May 23, 2017 

NBC condemns demolition of Breeze 99.9 FM by Nasarawa govt

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has described the demolition of the structures housing the Breeze 99.9 FM, Lafia as “shocking and unbelievable”. The structures were demolished on Saturday, May 20, 2017, by the Nasarawa State Urban Development Board (NUDB), over alleged violation of approved land laws. Mrs. Franca Ayetan, NBC Zonal Director for North-Central, who [&#8230;] NBC condemns demolition of Breeze 99.9 FM by Nasarawa govt Read Full Story
News

