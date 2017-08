NBBF releases date for conference 6 playoffs

The Conference 6 playoffs of the 2016/2017 Kwese Premier Basketball League has been slated for 14-19 August. This was contained in a statement released on Tuesday by the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF. At the end of the regular season, top 6 teams from the two Conferences, Atlantic and Savannah qualified and will battle it out