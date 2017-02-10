You are here:  Home  »  News  »  NBA okays Agbakoba, Kalu, Usman, 6 others for appointment as S-Court Justices
Update:  February 10, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 495 

NBA okays Agbakoba, Kalu, Usman, 6 others for appointment as S-Court Justices

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA&#8212;-As part of measures to reform the Justice sector, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has okayed nine senior lawyers for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court. The list consists of six Senior Advocates of Nigeria and three active legal practitioners drawn from different parts of the federation. Already, NBA which isRead More The post NBA okays Agbakoba, Kalu, Usman, 6 others for appointment as S-Court Justices appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top