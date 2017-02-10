NBA okays Agbakoba, Kalu, Usman, 6 others for appointment as S-Court Justices
By Ikechukwu Nnochiri ABUJA—-As part of measures to reform the Justice sector, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has okayed nine senior lawyers for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court. The list consists of six Senior Advocates of Nigeria and three active legal practitioners drawn from different parts of the federation. Already, NBA which isRead More
The post NBA okays Agbakoba, Kalu, Usman, 6 others for appointment as S-Court Justices appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story