NAPTIP DG vows to ensure return of Nigeria to tier 1 rating

THE Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli has said that Nigeria, will return to the Tier 1 status on the United States of America’s rating of [...] The post NAPTIP DG vows to ensure return of Nigeria to tier 1 rating appeared first on Tribune. Read Full Story