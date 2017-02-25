NAF jet destroys Boko Haram anti-aircraft gun
In a series of operations aimed at stopping the regrouping of fleeing Boko Haram insurgents, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet on Saturday successfully intercepted a group of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) moving in an Hilux vehicle mounted with anti-aircraft gun. According to the Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa,the […]
