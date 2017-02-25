You are here:  Home  »  News  »  NAF jet destroys Boko Haram anti-aircraft gun
Update:  February 25, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 752 

NAF jet destroys Boko Haram anti-aircraft gun

In a series of operations aimed at stopping the regrouping of fleeing Boko Haram insurgents, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet on Saturday successfully intercepted a group of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) moving in an Hilux vehicle mounted with anti-aircraft gun. According to the Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa,the [&#8230;] The post NAF jet destroys Boko Haram anti-aircraft gun appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
News

