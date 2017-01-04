You are here:  Home  »  News  »  N5000 payment to the poor will stabilise economy – Osun lawmaker
Update:  January 04, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 

A member of Osun House of Assembly, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, says the Federal Government Social Investment Programmes will lead to the economic stability and recovery in the New Year. Oyintiloye on Wednesday said that the programmes would also have a direct impact in the life of the most vulnerable Nigerians. The lawmaker said that the payment of [&#8230;] The post N5000 payment to the poor will stabilise economy &#8211; Osun lawmaker appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
