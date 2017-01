N5.1bn: EFCC dislocated my spinal cord, forced me to lie against Jonathan – Dudafa

Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, a former Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, put him under duress to make some confessional statements just to implicate former first Lady, Patience Jonathan. Dudafa, who now limps, narrated to a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos how he […] N5... Read Full Story