N4.9bn fraud: Don’t meet me in my chambers – Judge tells Fani-Kayode’s lawyer

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers in his chambers. Quakers, who recently took over the former Minister’s case, had during yesterday’s proceedings prayed the court for an adjournment and a meeting with the trial judge in his […] N4... Read Full Story