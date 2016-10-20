You are here:  Home  »  News  »  N4.7bn scam: Obanikoro gave N1.7bn to Omisore â€“ EFCC
Update:  October 20, 2016   |   Source:  Vanguard News 657 

N4.7bn scam: Obanikoro gave N1.7bn to Omisore â€“ EFCC

Detained former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, yesterday, stunned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, with a fresh revelation that he gave former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the sum of N1.7 billion out of the N4.7 billion he got from embattled former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd. The post N4.7bn scam: Obanikoro gave N1.7bn to Omisore &#8211; EFCC appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judgesâ€™ homes News   Buzz: 8845
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty â€“ AIG News   Buzz: 6647
Jonathan didnâ€™t treat the Igbo well â€“ Ekwueme News   Buzz: 4906
Mbaka attacks Buhari, says Nigerians may not vote for him in 2019 News   Buzz: 4599
Weâ€™re investing only $150m â€“ General Electric News   Buzz: 4036
Two years not enough to fix Nigeria, Buhari needs time â€“ Davido Entertainment   Buzz: 3963
Buhari was in Germany for medical treatment â€“ Junaid Mohammed News   Buzz: 3685
I do not belong to the kitchen, other room â€“ Hilda Dokubo condemns Buhariâ€™s comment Entertainment   Buzz: 3668
8000 Boko Haram members voluntarily surrender â€“ Military News   Buzz: 3447

Back to Top