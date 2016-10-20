N4.7bn scam: Obanikoro gave N1.7bn to Omisore â€“ EFCC
Detained former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, yesterday, stunned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, with a fresh revelation that he gave former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the sum of N1.7 billion out of the N4.7 billion he got from embattled former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd.
The post N4.7bn scam: Obanikoro gave N1.7bn to Omisore – EFCC appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story