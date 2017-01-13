N1.4 b fraud: How Badeh contracted me to build churches, mosques and homes for diverse beneficiaries-witness
Stunning revelations were made by a witness in the ongoing trial of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, who is facing a multiple count charge over the diversion of Nigerian Air Force cash to the tune of N1.4billion.
The post N1.4 b fraud: How Badeh contracted me to build churches, mosques and homes for diverse beneficiaries-witness appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story