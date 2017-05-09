N-Power: Borno Governor asks for 10,000 extra slots
The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima has appealed to the N-Power governing body to consider giving 10,000 extra slots to Borno State in light of the huge needs for the Book Haram-hit state to recover from the devastating effects of various acts of terrorism carried out in the state over the years. He also appealed that Yobe and Adamawa would get special consideration.
