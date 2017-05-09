You are here:  Home  »  News  »  N-Power: Borno Governor asks for 10,000 extra slots
Update:  May 09, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 140 

N-Power: Borno Governor asks for 10,000 extra slots

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima has appealed to the N-Power governing body to consider giving 10,000 extra slots to Borno State in light of the huge needs for the Book Haram-hit state to recover from the devastating effects of various acts of terrorism carried out in the state over the years. He also appealed that Yobe and Adamawa would get special consideration. The post N-Power: Borno Governor asks for 10,000 extra slots appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top