N-Power: 4 things to know as assessment begins

The N-Teach assessment tests commenced on Wednesday, August 9. N-Power Teach volunteers are expected to improve basic education delivery in Nigeria and will be deployed as teacher assistants in primary schools nationwide. The programme explains that they will not replace the current teachers, but are to work as support teaching staff, assist with school management