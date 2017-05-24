N-Power scheme verifies 175,000 applicants as at April, says official
Abuja – Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation (N-Power scheme), says the scheme has successfully verified 175,000 applicants as at April. Imoukhuede said this at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja. He said the N-power portal was blocked initially due to cases of fraud rangingRead More
