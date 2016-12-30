N-Delta groups fault Presidency over stand on dialogue
THE Niger Delta Security Watch Organization of Nigerian, NDSWON, Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, and Foundation for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, FHRACC, yesterday, said the claim by the Presidency that the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, an umbrella group of traditional rulers, leaders and stakeholders of the coastal states of Niger Delta, had no power over of militants in the region was fallacious.
