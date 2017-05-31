You are here:  Home  »  News  »  My relationship with Buhari cordial, says Saraki
Source:  The Nation News 

My relationship with Buhari cordial, says Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki said on Tuesday that his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari remained cordial, despite false claims in some social media. He made this known when the National Executive of the Islamic group, Jamaatu Izalatul Bidiah Wa Ikamatus Sunnali (JIBWS) led by its President, Mohammed Jingiri visited him atRead More The post My relationship with Buhari cordial, says Saraki appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
News

