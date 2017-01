My husband says God revealed to him that our daughter should not be educated

The Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday dissolved a 25-year-old marriage between one Mary, a mother of two and her husband, Apostle Ayoku Israel, over insensitivity and claims by the husband that God revealed to him not to have their daughter educated. The post My husband says God revealed to him that our daughter should not be educated appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story