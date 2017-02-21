My husband became President because he never gave up – Aisha Buhari
Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has advised Nigerians to emulate her husband by never giving up on their dreams and aspirations. She said her husband became Nigeria’s president in 2015 due to his doggedness, persistence and compassion for the masses. She said this in Abeokuta on Tuesday in Abeokuta […]
The post My husband became President because he never gave up – Aisha Buhari appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story