You are here:  Home  »  News  »  My health has improved, but waiting on Doctors’ orders, says Buhari
Update:  August 12, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation News 1409 

My health has improved, but waiting on Doctors’ orders, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is okay but has to obey his doctors orders in London. Buhari had left Nigeria on May 7th to meet up follow up consultation with his doctors in the United Kingdom. Stressing that there is tremendous improvement in his health, he said that he really wished to returnRead More The post My health has improved, but waiting on Doctors&#8217; orders, says Buhari appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
