Muslims barred from flights to US after Trump’s order

Iranians and Iraqis planning to fly to the United States were prevented from boarding on Saturday after US President Donald Trump&#8217;s order to restrict arrivals from seven Muslim countries. On Friday Trump signed a sweeping executive order to suspend the arrival of refugees and impose tough new controls on travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, [&#8230;] The post Muslims barred from flights to US after Trump&#8217;s order appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
