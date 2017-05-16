You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Muslim Father Tries Killing Daughter Who Got Pregnant For Christian Boy In Plateau
Muslim Father Tries Killing Daughter Who Got Pregnant For Christian Boy In Plateau

A Facebook user, Gomwalk Rotji, has taken to thesocial media platform to narrate how a Muslim father tried killing his daughter who got pregnant for a Christian in Pankshin, Plateau State. According to him, the girl&#8217;s father mixed her food with rat poison, but was advised against eating it by her mother. Here&#8217;s what he [&#8230;] The post Muslim Father Tries Killing Daughter Who Got Pregnant For Christian Boy In Plateau appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story
