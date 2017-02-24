Mumble: No hard feelings with Shakes
Mashaba was sacked at the end of last year after he was found guilty of misconduct for a rant aimed at the South African Football Association hierarchy.
The two parties are now in an ongoing battle with the Comission for Concillation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), with the 66-year-old tactician claiming his dismissal was unjust and thus wants to be reinstated into his position.
The former Swaziland coach aslo appealed against SAFA appointing a new coach until the CCMA matter is resolved, but the appeal has since been dismissed by the Labour Court.
Despite all the trouble he has c Read Full Story