Mukuruva headed to Cape Town
According to reliable sources in Zimbabwe, Mukuruva left Harare yesterday for Cape Town, where is expected to join either Ajax Cape Town and Cape Town City.
Despite the Warriors being booted out of the recently concluded 2017 African Nations Cup during the group stages, the 21-year-old goalkeeper produced some excellent performances to attract interest from the numerous scouts present at the tournament.
"Mukuruva has agreed on a new contract with a PSL side. He is on his way to Cape Town,” the source tells KickOff.com.
Mukuruva is set to join his next employers as a free agent after