Muhsin says goodbye to South Africa
Ertugral, who infamously resigned live on television after Pirates’ 6-1 defeat to SuperSport United back in November, was also known to be interested in the Bafana Bafana job.
It appears he has not landed that position after he posted several farewell messages on his Twitter timeline.
“With a heavy heart after 17 years filled with great memories [I am] saying goodbye, to continue with the rest of my career in Europe,” Ertugral said. “To all the supporters, you took me into your hearts and let me feel at home, thank you.
İ am very grateful to Dr İrvin Khoza, the