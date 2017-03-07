You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Muhsin says goodbye to South Africa
Update:  March 07, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 472 

Muhsin says goodbye to South Africa

Ertugral, who infamously resigned live on television after Pirates’ 6-1 defeat to SuperSport United back in November, was also known to be interested in the Bafana Bafana job. It appears he has not landed that position after he posted several farewell messages on his Twitter timeline. “With a heavy heart after 17 years filled with great memories [I am] saying goodbye, to continue with the rest of my career in Europe,” Ertugral said. “To all the supporters, you took me into your hearts and let me feel at home, thank you. “İ am very grateful to Dr İrvin Khoza, the Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top