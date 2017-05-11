Home
Update:
May 11, 2017
| Source:
The Punch News
169
Mugabe doesn’t sleep at functions – Spokesman
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, is not asleep when he closes his eyes for long periods in public events but is resting his eyes from bright lights, his spokesman said Thursday...
