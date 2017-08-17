Mpeta targets CAF return
Mpeta spent last season on loan at Dikwena, making 11 starts, and has now made his switch back to the club permanent after leaving SuperSport United.
“It always feels good when I came back here. I was here before on loan and it felt like I’m here permanently,” Mpeta tells KickOff.com.
Stars failed to progress to the knockout stages of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup after they finished bottom of Group B, drawing three games and losing three.
However, the defender says the team is going for gold, not silver or bronze this season, so they can go back to Africa.
“We are going for gold! At least we want to have something this season to show that we were competing with the big giants.
“If we can’t get a trophy, we don’t want to see ourselves below the top five because we still want to compete in Africa. So, the ambition for the team is to win every game.” Read Full Story