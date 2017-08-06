You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Mourinho becomes first manager in football history to spend £1billion on transfers
Update:  August 06, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 270 

Mourinho becomes first manager in football history to spend £1billion on transfers

Jose Mourinho has become the first manager in football history, to take his career transfer spending past £1billion. The Manchester United manager, passed that landmark during the current window, when he signed Romelu Lukaku for £75million from Everton. A breakdown of Mourinho’s all-time spending, shows he has now spent just over £1.1bn in 17 years [&#8230;] Mourinho becomes first manager in football history to spend £1billion on transfers Read Full Story
News

