Mother of two seeks N10m for kidney transplant

THIRTY six-year-old Tammy Ivo, is currently battling for life. She is a patient of End Stage Kidney Disease. A mother of two, Tammy was diagnosed last year with Chronic Kidney Disease Stage V. Currently, she is helpless and confined to her sick bed at Alimosho General Hospital, Lagos and unable to perform her duties as mother and wife. The post Mother of two seeks N10m for kidney transplant appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story