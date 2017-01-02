You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Motaung talks up title chances
Motaung talks up title chances

Despite an inconsistent first half of the season, the Glamour Boys notched up two wins at the end of 2016 to enter the mid-season break in fourth spot on the league table, just a point behind table-toppers SuperSport United who have played a game less. READ: Steve: Be patient with trio Motaung believes the team has moved on from last season’s disappointments, and are ready to mount a serious league challenge. “We finished the 2015/16 league season on a low after going through changes in key areas of the team,” Motaung tells his club’s website. “We moved on though, Read Full Story
