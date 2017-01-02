Motaung talks up title chances
Despite an inconsistent first half of the season, the Glamour Boys notched up two wins at the end of 2016 to enter the mid-season break in fourth spot on the league table, just a point behind table-toppers SuperSport United who have played a game less.
Motaung believes the team has moved on from last season’s disappointments, and are ready to mount a serious league challenge.
“We finished the 2015/16 league season on a low after going through changes in key areas of the team,” Motaung tells his club’s website. “We moved on though, Read Full Story