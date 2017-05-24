You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Mosimane waiting on Teko
Mosimane waiting on Teko

Sundowns have already renewed the contract of captain Hlompho Kekana whilst the club exercised an option on the contract of striker Leonardo Castro. READ: Downs to reach 100 CAF games Modise announced a few weeks ago in the media that he was set to leave Sundowns at the end of the season, a statement that took his coach by surprise. Mosimane believes Modise still has plenty to offer the Brazilians despite being in the twilight of his career. READ: Pitso - Downs must play smart "I think so," said Mosimane when asked if Modise still has a future at the African champions. "But he gave a statement. We will hear from him. I gave Teko a professional contract and I am not the one to say Teko must cut short his career at the end. "If he decides to retire here he has got my blessing. He has done well for this club, he has done very well for South African football." Get the latest Sundowns news sent to your phone. Read Full Story
