Mosimane rated among global top 10 coaches

The Brazilians boss enjoyed a stellar year, leading Masandawana to Telkom Knockout glory late last year before guiding the Chloorkop club to domestic league and African Champions League success. READ: Sundowns end hectic year His exploits have not gone unnoticed, after a list released by the International Federation of Football History &amp; Statistics, comprising of the votes by football experts form 50 different countries, listed ‘Jingles’ as the 10th best coach of the year, ahead of experienced Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardin. Mosimane joins Read Full Story
