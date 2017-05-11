You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Mosimane mum on Ngoma call
Update:  May 11, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Mosimane mum on Ngoma call

Citizens owner John Comitis came out with guns blazing in a strongly-worded statement slamming Mosimane for contacting Ngoma ahead of their Absa Premiership defeat to Maritzburg United at the start of May, with an offer to join Sundowns next term. Mosimane, though, chose not to comment on Comitis’ statement but did admit he found the timing of its release suspicious, coming on the day of their title-threatening draw against Baroka at Lucas Moripe Stadium last night. READ: Mosimane critical of refereeing “I don’t want to comment, it’s better not to say much [about claims Read Full Story
