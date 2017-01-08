You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Mosimane coming to retain the title
Update:  January 08, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 782 

Mosimane coming to retain the title

Mosimane, who led Sundowns to the PSL title and Champions League trophy as well as a first FIFA Club World Cup appearance in 2016, was named the best coach of the year at CAF’s awards ceremony in Nigeria on Thursday night. Goalkeeper Denis Onyango picked up the African Player of the Year - Based in Africa gong ahead of his teammate Khama Billiat, while Sundowns also landed the African Club of the Year honour. Even after all this, ‘Jingles’ wants more and is hell-bent on ensuring Sundowns make an indelible mark on the history books. “I’m not done yet. I’m goi Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top