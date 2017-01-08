Mosimane coming to retain the title
Mosimane, who led Sundowns to the PSL title and Champions League trophy as well as a first FIFA Club World Cup appearance in 2016, was named the best coach of the year at CAF’s awards ceremony in Nigeria on Thursday night.
Goalkeeper Denis Onyango picked up the African Player of the Year - Based in Africa gong ahead of his teammate Khama Billiat, while Sundowns also landed the African Club of the Year honour.
Even after all this, ‘Jingles’ wants more and is hell-bent on ensuring Sundowns make an indelible mark on the history books.
“I’m not done yet. I’m goi Read Full Story