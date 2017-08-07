You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Moses scores as Arsenal secure comeback win to lift Community Shield
August 07, 2017 

Super Eagles striker Victor Moses on Sunday scored a goal for Chelsea but unfortunately it was not enough as Arsenal secured a comeback win to lift the Community Shield at the Wembley Stadium. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Community Shield is the season’s traditional “curtain raiser’’ which pitted Premier League championsRead More The post Moses scores as Arsenal secure comeback win to lift Community Shield appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
