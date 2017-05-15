You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Moses Signs Endorsement Deal With Opera Mini
Update:  May 15, 2017   |   Source:  Complete Sports 489 

Moses Signs Endorsement Deal With Opera Mini

By Johnny Edward: &#160; Nigeria and Chelsea star Victor Moses has sealed an endorsement deal with mobile internet browsing outfit Opera Mini as an ambassador reports Completesportsnigeria.com. &#160; It is not clear how much the deal is worth and for how long. &#160; The Global Head of Marketing and Distribution at Opera, J&#248;rgen Arnesen, describes ... Read More The post Moses Signs Endorsement Deal With Opera Mini appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria... Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top