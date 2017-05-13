Moses Celebrates, Emotional Over EPL Title Win With Chelsea
    By Johnny Edward: Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is ecstatic over winning his first ever English Premier League title, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. The Blues defeated West Brom 1-0 Friday night,  thanks to a late strike from Michy Batshuayi to land their fifth EPL title with two games left to play. And Moses who  joined The ... Read More
The post Moses Celebrates, Emotional Over EPL Title Win With Chelsea appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria... Read Full Story