You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Moses Celebrates, Emotional Over EPL Title Win With Chelsea
Update:  May 13, 2017   |   Source:  Complete Sports 252 

Moses Celebrates, Emotional Over EPL Title Win With Chelsea

&#160; &#160; By Johnny Edward: Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is ecstatic over winning his first ever English Premier League title, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. The Blues defeated West Brom 1-0 Friday night, &#160;thanks to a late strike from Michy Batshuayi to land their fifth EPL title with two games left to play. And Moses who &#160;joined The ... Read More The post Moses Celebrates, Emotional Over EPL Title Win With Chelsea appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria... Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top