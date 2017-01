More facts on Tonto Dikeh Saga

Following the recent rumored information about billionaire husband of top Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, Dr. Oladunni Churchill, that their marriage is on the nosedive, more findings has indicated that there is a squabble between the two party but could not confirm about an imminent breakup. The post More facts on Tonto Dikeh Saga appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story