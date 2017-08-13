You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Morata Promises More After Goal, Assist In Chelsea Defeat
Update:  August 13, 2017   |   Source:  Complete Sports 382 

Morata Promises More After Goal, Assist In Chelsea Defeat

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is confident he is at the start of a great career at the Premier League champions after an impressive performance on his official debut for the club. Morata came on with 20 minutes left in Saturday&#39;s 3-2 home defeat to Burnley and almost turned the game around for his side. The ... Read More The post Morata Promises More After Goal, Assist In Chelsea Defeat appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria. Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top