Money issues dog AFCON minnows
These developments, as is characteristic, come just days before they head to the African Nations Cup finals.
Players from Guinea Bissau, who will debut at the tournament in Gabon which starts on Saturday, met with the country’s president in an effort to solve the impasse after bonus money promised them for qualifying for the finals was not paid over, the Portuguese news agency Lusa reported on Sunday.
Zimbabwe’s players stood up their country’s acting president when they refused to attend to a send-off dinner to in a bid try and force an improved offer on their tournament app Read Full Story