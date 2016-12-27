You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Monarch to youths: Don’t expose N’Delta to more danger with pipeline bombing
Update:  December 27, 2016   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Monarch to youths: Don’t expose N’Delta to more danger with pipeline bombing

YENAGOA—PIONEER chairman of Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM King (Dr) W. S Joshua Igbugburu X, has urged youths of Niger Delta, including students and militants, such as Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, not to expose the Niger Delta to more hardship and trauma by further destruction of oil installations. The post Monarch to youths: Don’t expose N’Delta to more danger with pipeline bombing appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top