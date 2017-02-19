You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Molangoane confident in Chiefs depth
Update:  February 19, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 944 

Molangoane confident in Chiefs depth

Chiefs moved top of the log after Saturday evening’s win over Highlands Park and will be guaranteed of that place until Wednesday when Bidvest Wits host Baroka. Though they have played more games than fellow title challengers Wits, SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns – Amakhosi will take comfort from the knowledge that they already have the points in the bag. ALSO READ: I had a dream - Komphela “I think we have the depth to win the league. But it is a marathon that we have to run by treating every game as it comes. I still think we have the depth to win the league,” Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top